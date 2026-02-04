Pan American Silver (PAAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $57.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.51%.

Shares of the silver mining company have appreciated by 2.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 16.13%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.88, marking a 151.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.11 billion, up 35.82% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion, indicating changes of +177.22% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.28% lower. At present, Pan American Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pan American Silver is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.44.

Meanwhile, PAAS's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Mining - Silver stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

