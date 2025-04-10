Pan American Silver (PAAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Pan American Silver (PAAS) ending at $24.84, denoting a +1.76% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 4.31%.

Shares of the silver mining company have depreciated by 3.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pan American Silver in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.24, indicating a 2300% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $710.66 million, up 18.17% from the prior-year quarter.

PAAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $2.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.76% and +3.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.1% higher. At present, Pan American Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pan American Silver is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.51, which means Pan American Silver is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PAAS's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Silver industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.