Pan American Silver (PAAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $14.44, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the silver mining company had lost 3.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.

Pan American Silver will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Pan American Silver is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 466.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $658.73 million, up 93.48% from the year-ago period.

PAAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $2.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +433.33% and +54.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.27% lower. Pan American Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pan American Silver is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

