Pan American Silver (PAAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $22.56, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the silver mining company had gained 4.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PAAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PAAS is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $426 million, up 145.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PAAS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.28% higher. PAAS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note PAAS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.4.

It is also worth noting that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 6.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Silver was holding an average PEG ratio of 64.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

