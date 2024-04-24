Pan American Silver (PAAS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $18.62 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The silver mining company's shares have seen an increase of 33.76% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 140% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $599.2 million, up 53.52% from the year-ago period.

PAAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +241.67% and +11.72%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pan American Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.56% higher. As of now, Pan American Silver holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pan American Silver has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.36, which means Pan American Silver is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PAAS has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Silver industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.36.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

