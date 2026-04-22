Pan American Silver (PAAS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Pan American Silver (PAAS) ended the recent trading session at $56.46, demonstrating a +1.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Shares of the silver mining company witnessed a gain of 11.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 13.13%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.04, reflecting a 147.62% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.26 billion, indicating a 63.29% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.31 per share and a revenue of $5.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +69.69% and +43.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.37% downward. At present, Pan American Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Pan American Silver is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.28, which means Pan American Silver is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Mining - Silver stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.