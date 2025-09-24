Pan American Silver (PAAS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $36.39, moving -3.65% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

The silver mining company's stock has climbed by 14.07% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.51, reflecting a 59.38% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $849.97 million, indicating a 18.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.95 per share and a revenue of $3.36 billion, indicating changes of +146.84% and +19.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.31% downward. Pan American Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Pan American Silver is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.56.

We can also see that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Silver industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.61.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.