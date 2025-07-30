Pan American Silver (PAAS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $27.37, moving -3.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the silver mining company had lost 0.07% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.39, marking a 254.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $769.15 million, up 12.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $3.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +141.77% and +16.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.52% higher. At present, Pan American Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Pan American Silver is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.12 of its industry.

We can also see that PAAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Mining - Silver stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

