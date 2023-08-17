Pan American Silver (PAAS) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pan American Silver said on August 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.47%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 4.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAAS is 0.32%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.83% to 222,439K shares. The put/call ratio of PAAS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pan American Silver is 18.84. The forecasts range from a low of 16.80 to a high of $21.44. The average price target represents an increase of 23.53% from its latest reported closing price of 15.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pan American Silver is 1,510MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 38,192K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,830K shares, representing an increase of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 18.45% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 19,195K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,341K shares, representing an increase of 35.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 44.88% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,553K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,395K shares, representing an increase of 39.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 48.36% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 9,669K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares, representing an increase of 44.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 41.71% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 7,968K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares, representing an increase of 39.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 44.99% over the last quarter.

Pan American Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. It also owns the Escobal mine in Guatemalathat is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, it provides enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. It is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.