Pan American Silver (PAAS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Pan American Silver (PAAS) ended the recent trading session at $65.92, demonstrating a +2.5% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the silver mining company had gained 22.05% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pan American Silver in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 18, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 148.57%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.09 billion, reflecting a 34.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.2 per share and a revenue of $3.52 billion, indicating changes of +178.48% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.21% downward. Pan American Silver currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Pan American Silver is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.25. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.54 for its industry.

Meanwhile, PAAS's PEG ratio is currently 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Silver industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 16, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.