Pan American Silver (PAAS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed at $43.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.13%.

The silver mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pan American Silver in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 12, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.86, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.2 billion, indicating a 47.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.13 per share and a revenue of $5.03 billion, demonstrating changes of +62.6% and +39.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pan American Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.07% lower. Right now, Pan American Silver possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Pan American Silver is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.45.

Meanwhile, PAAS's PEG ratio is currently 3.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Silver was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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