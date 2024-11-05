Pan American Silver options imply 5.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Pan American Silver (PAAS) is normal with calls leading puts 9:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.6%, or $1.27, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.9%.

