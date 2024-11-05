Pan American Silver Gains Approval for La Arena Sale

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) has released an update.

Pan American Silver has received Canadian regulatory approval for the sale of its La Arena gold mine and La Arena II project in Peru to Zijin Mining Group’s subsidiary. The transaction is set to close by the end of 2024, with Zijin agreeing to a $245 million cash payment and a 1.5% gold royalty for Pan American.

