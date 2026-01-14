Pan American Silver - Equity Right (PAASF) Price Target Increased by 27.75% to 0.47

Stocks
The average one-year price target for Pan American Silver - Equity Right (OTCPK:PAASF) has been revised to $0.47 / share. This is an increase of 27.75% from the prior estimate of $0.37 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.39 to a high of $0.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.89% from the latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver - Equity Right. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAASF is 0.05%, an increase of 13.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 18,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 6,836K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,385K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 2,300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GABCX - The Gabelli Abc Fund aa holds 2,200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,851K shares. No change in the last quarter.

