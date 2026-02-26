Pan American Silver - Equity Right (PAASF) Price Target Increased by 12.27% to 0.52

The average one-year price target for Pan American Silver - Equity Right (OTCPK:PAASF) has been revised to $0.52 / share. This is an increase of 12.27% from the prior estimate of $0.46 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.42 to a high of $0.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.38% from the latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver - Equity Right. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAASF is 0.05%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 18,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 6,836K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,385K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 2,300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GABCX - The Gabelli Abc Fund aa holds 2,200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,851K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.