Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.77, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAAS was $27.77, representing a -29.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.62 and a 24.69% increase over the 52 week low of $22.27.

PAAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports PAAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.66%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the paas Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAAS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 2.09% over the last 100 days. SIL has the highest percent weighting of PAAS at 9.54%.

