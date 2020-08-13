Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PAAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.24, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAAS was $32.24, representing a -19.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.11 and a 203.86% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

PAAS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). PAAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports PAAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.27%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAAS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAAS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SILJ with an increase of 139.77% over the last 100 days. GDXJ has the highest percent weighting of PAAS at 4.95%.

