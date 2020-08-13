Dividends
PAAS

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PAAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.24, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAAS was $32.24, representing a -19.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.11 and a 203.86% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

PAAS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). PAAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports PAAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.27%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PAAS as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
  • First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN)
  • ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
  • Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
  • Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SILJ with an increase of 139.77% over the last 100 days. GDXJ has the highest percent weighting of PAAS at 4.95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAAS

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular