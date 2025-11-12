Pan American Silver Corp Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $169.2 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $57.1 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pan American Silver Corp reported adjusted earnings of $181.0 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $854.6 million from $716.1 million last year.

Pan American Silver Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169.2 Mln. vs. $57.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $854.6 Mln vs. $716.1 Mln last year.

