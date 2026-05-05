Pan American Silver Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $456 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pan American Silver Corp reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.3% to $1.154 billion from $773 million last year.

Pan American Silver Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $456 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.154 Bln vs. $773 Mln last year.

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