Pan American Silver Chairman Ross Beaty To Retire In May 2021

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS, PAAS.TO) said that Ross Beaty will retire as Chair of the Board of Directors and Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2021.

Beaty founded Pan American Silver in 1994 and has served as Chair since then.He also was CEO of the Company from its inception until 2004.

The company plans to appoint Gillian Winckler as Chair of the Board, and to name Beaty as Chair Emeritus, both effective May 12, 2021.

Winckler joined Pan American Silver's Board of Directors in May 2016 and has served on, or chaired, most of its committees since then.

