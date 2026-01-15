Pan American Silver and Conagra Brands have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 15, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS as the Bull of the Day and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Tesla TSLA, BYD Co. BYDDY and Li Auto Inc. LI.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Pan American Silver Corp. is having its moment in the spotlight as silver soars to all-time highs. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow earnings by 66% in 2026.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a Canadian company headquartered in Vancouver which produces silver and gold in the Americas. It operates mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina.

It also owns a 44% joint venture interest in the Juanicipio mine in Mexico, a 100% interest in the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is not currently operating, and it holds interests in exploration and development projects.

Pan American has a market cap of $23.9 billion and has been operating for three decades.

Pan American Silver Saw Record Free Cash Flow in Q3 2025

On Nov 12, 2025, Pan American Silver reported its third quarter 2025 results. It missed on the Zacks Consensus Estimate but only by a penny. It reported $0.48 compared to the Zacks Consensus of $0.49.

It was the first earnings miss in five quarters.

On Sep 4, 2025, the company had acquired MAG Silver Corp. which was a silver-focused mining company whose primary asset was a 44% interest in the Juanicipio mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, operated by Fresnillo plc, who holds the remaining 56% interest in Juanicipio.

Even though it only owned the 44% interest in the Juanicipio mine for a month in the third quarter, it saw a significant contribution to its Silver Segment operations and free cash flow generation.

Pan American Silver saw record free cash flow in the quarter of $251.7 million, resulting in a cash and short-term investments balance of $910.8 million plus an additional $85.8 million of cash at Juanicipio for the company's 44% interest.

The company saw attributable silver production of 5.5 million ounces in the quarter with attributable gold production of 183.5 thousand ounces.

Pan American Silver Raised Silver Production Target for 2025

Given the strong results from the Juanicipio mine, it raised its 2025 silver production guidance and also lowered its estimated all-in sustaining costs for the Silver Segment.

It re-affirmed the remainder of its 2025 operating outlook, which called for the back-end weighted gold production. But gold was also at record highs in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What Is PAAS Doing with All the Cash?

The Board of Directors raised the dividend again in the third quarter to $0.14 per share. Annualized, it sits at $0.56, or a yield of 1%.

As of Nov 12, 2025, capital returned to shareholders totaled $146.9 million in dividends and share repurchases.

Analysts Are Bullish on 2025 and 2026

Analysts are bullish as silver and gold prices continue to soar. While one earnings estimate was cut for 2025 in the last 7 days, 6 were higher in the last 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus is looking for $2.21 which is earnings growth of 179.8% from 2024 when the company made $0.79.

2026 looks like it will be another bullish year. One estimate is higher in the last 7 days, with 7 higher in the last 60 days. Earnings are expected to jump another 66.1% to $3.67.

This is a golden age for the silver and gold miners as long as they are executing on their production strategy.

Here's what Pan American Silver's price and consensus chart looks like.

Shares of PAAS Hit a New High

It shouldn't be a surprise that shares of Pan American Silver are up big over the last year given the rising silver and gold prices. While it can't keep up with silver's gain, it is outperforming gold.

Is it too late to get in?

Pan American Silver is still cheap even after the rally but that is because earnings are expected to grow at a fast pace.

It has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.3. A P/E of 15 or less is usually considered a "value."

The company also has a PEG ratio, which measures the P/E divided by growth, of 0.34. A PEG ratio under 1.0 can indicate a company has both growth and value.

Fourth quarter earnings are expected on Feb 18, 2026. Look for another quarter of record free cash flows.

For those interested in silver and gold, a miner like Pan American Silver should be on your short list.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is facing a challenging environment due to a slowdown in consumer spending, elevated inflation and tariffs. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is near a 5-year low.

Conagra is a food company that is headquartered in Chicago. For over 100 years, it has been making food. Its brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, and many others.

Conagra Beat in the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026

On Dec 19, 2025, Conagra reported its second quarter fiscal 2026 results and beat on the Zacks Consensus by a penny. Earnings were $0.45 versus the Zacks Consensus of $0.44. It was the second earnings beat in a row.

However, the business remained challenged.

Net sales fell 6.8% with organic net sales decreasing 3.0%. But the company was optimistic that it would see a return to net sales growth in the second half of the fiscal year due to some building momentum.

Conagra Reaffirmed the Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Conagra was hopeful of better days ahead. It reaffirmed its prior fiscal 2026 guidance of organic net sales change of a loss of 1% to 1% compared to fiscal 2025.

Earnings are expected to be between $1.70 and $1.85.

The company expects costs of goods sold inflation to continue at an elevated level this fiscal year. Guidance anticipates core inflation slightly higher than 4%.

In addition, the company is still seeing impacts from previously announced U.S. tariffs. Combined, all the tariffs are expected to increase the cost of goods by 3% prior to mitigations.

In total, Conagra expects total cost of goods inflation to be 7% in fiscal 2026.

Analysts Cut Fiscal 2026 and 2027 Earnings Estimates

Even though the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, the analysts were still cutting over the last month.

7 estimates were cut over the last 30 days, with the Zacks Consensus falling to $1.72 from $1.75. This is at the lower end of Conagra's guidance range. It's an earnings decline of 25.2%.

This will be the second year in a row with declining earnings.

6 estimates were also cut for fiscal 2027 in the last month. The Zacks Consensus fell to $1.79 from $1.86. That is earnings growth of 4.2%.

When earnings estimates are cut by this many analysts at the same time, you often get a Zacks Rank (Strong Sell) stock.

Here's what it looks like on the chart.

Shares of CAG Sink Over the Last Year

Conagra shares have sunk over the last year and are now near 5-year lows.

Is it cheap?

Conagra trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.6. A P/E ratio under 10 usually means a company is dirt cheap.

Conagra also pays a dividend which is $1.40 per share. That's a yield of 8.5%. Is it safe? Will they continue to pay it?

In the first half of fiscal 2026, Conagra generated $331 million in net cash flows from operating activities compared to $754 million in the prior year period. The company's free cash flow decreased from the prior year by $426 million to $113 million.

Dividends paid through the first half were flat year over year at $335 million.

But until the business turns around, the shares may struggle. Investors might want to watch the earnings estimates for higher revisions.

Additional content:

Will Tesla's Baltic Push Revive Its Momentum in Europe?

Tesla has strengthened its Northern Europe presence with the establishment of two new subsidiaries in Estonia and Latvia, per Teslarati. The confirmation of Tesla's arrival followed the establishment of two distinct legal entities –Tesla Latvia SIA registered on Nov. 7, 2025 and Tesla Estonia OÜ registered on Dec.16, 2025 – both owned by Tesla International B.V.

Unlike traditional market entry models, Tesla's strategy in these new markets prioritizes service and support, laying the groundwork to serve existing Tesla owners while enabling future vehicle deliveries. The strategic importance of these markets is further underscored by the appointment of senior Tesla executives to the boards of both subsidiaries, including regional and finance leaders responsible for new market expansion across Europe.

This approach mirrors Tesla's earlier expansion into Lithuania, where the company first established a local corporate presence, followed by a pop-up store within weeks, and subsequently opened a permanent service center within a few months.

Earlier in 2025, Tesla experienced a notable decline in sales amid a challenging European market environment, marked by subsidy cuts and intensifying competition. Tesla's move into smaller, tech-savvy countries, such as Estonia and Latvia, offers new growth opportunities and helps diversify regional presence for the company.

To broaden its customer base in price-sensitive regions, Tesla is promoting its more affordable Model 3 and Model Y Standard variants. These models lower the cost of entry into the Tesla ecosystem, potentially making them more appealing to a wide range of consumers.

Beyond vehicles, Tesla continues to advance the software side of its business in Europe, particularly its Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Tesla launched an FSD ride-along program across several European territories and later extended its demonstrations until the end of March 2026 to build regulatory and public confidence, even as European regulators maintain strict approval standards.

Tesla's broader Baltic expansion is expected to reshape the regional EV market. The establishment of new service centers and delivery hubs is likely to create skilled jobs and accelerate local EV adoption. Historically, Tesla's arrival also encourages faster infrastructure investment by competitors and local governments, further strengthening the region's electric vehicle ecosystem.

With growing service infrastructure, expanding product accessibility, and advancing software initiatives, Tesla's Baltic expansion may well become a meaningful catalyst for its European momentum.

Competitive Context

China's largest automaker, BYD Co., is rapidly scaling its European footprint. The company plans to double its sales network to around 2,000 outlets by the end of 2026, up from roughly 1,000 locations across 29 European countries. This plan supports BYD's localization strategy, including a new factory in Hungary, planned facilities in Turkey, and Spain emerging as a leading contender for BYD's third European production site. European sales more than tripled in 2025 to more than 80,000 vehicles, driven by strong demand for electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Li Auto Inc., a leading Chinese new energy automaker, is speeding up its overseas expansion. In January 2025, it established its first major R&D presence outside China in Munich, Germany, to better understand the European market and meet local automotive regulations. The company has entered markets across Central Asia, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, selling its L-series SUVs while preparing future global EV launches.

The Zacks Rundown on TSLA Stock

Shares of TSLA have gained 43.9% in the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 43.6%.

From a valuation standpoint, TSLA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 14.1, above the industry and its own five-year average. It carries a Growth Score of B.

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA's earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Tesla stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

