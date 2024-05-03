News & Insights

Gold

Pan American Makes US$295 Million Deal to Sell La Arena Mine

May 03, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Giann Liguid for Investing News Network ->

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) has announced the sale of its 100 percent interest in La Arena, including the La Arena gold mine and the La Arena II project in Peru, to Singapore’s Jinteng Mining.

Jinteng is a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,SHA:601899).

Zijin will pay US$245 million cash upfront and grant Pan American a life-of-mine gold net smelter return royalty of 1.5 percent for the La Arena II project upon the deal closing. Additionally, upon the commencement of commercial production from the La Arena II project, an additional contingent payment of US$50 million in cash will be made.

Pan American expects the deal to be finalized in the third quarter of 2024.

"With the sale of La Arena, we continue to deliver on our strategy to optimize our portfolio, following the Yamana transaction, while maintaining future upside through the retention of royalties," President and CEO Michael Steinmann stated in a company press release on Wednesday (May 1).

"Proceeds from the transaction will further strengthen our financial position and allow us to deliver on our capital allocation priorities of investing in high-quality assets, debt reduction and returning capital to our shareholders."

The La Arena property, situated in the La Libertad province of Peru, has seen significant development under Pan American's ownership since its acquisition of previous owner Tahoe Resources in 2019.

Despite the sale of La Arena, Pan American Silver retains a strong foothold in the sector, with interests in exploration and development projects across the region. The company is planning expansions at its Huarón silver mine, also in Peru.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.