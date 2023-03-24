Markets
AUY

Pan American Gets Mexican Regulatory Nod For Arrangement With Yamana And Agnico Eagle

March 24, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corporation (PAAS), and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), announced on Friday that the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission has approved Pan American Silver's arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle. The arrangement is now expected to be completed on or about March 31.

According to the arrangement, Pan American would acquire all shares of Yamana, following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain units and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

In addition, Pan American Silver has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about May 12, to shareholders of record on April 14.

