Pan American Energy Announces Share Consolidation

Pan American Energy (TSE:PNRG) has released an update.

Pan American Energy Corp. plans to consolidate its shares, converting every ten existing shares into one new share, effective November 15, 2024. This move aims to streamline the number of outstanding shares from over 105 million to approximately 10.5 million, with no change in the company’s name or trading symbol.

