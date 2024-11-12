News & Insights

Stocks
PAANF

Pan American Energy Announces Share Consolidation

November 12, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pan American Energy (TSE:PNRG) has released an update.

Pan American Energy Corp. plans to consolidate its shares, converting every ten existing shares into one new share, effective November 15, 2024. This move aims to streamline the number of outstanding shares from over 105 million to approximately 10.5 million, with no change in the company’s name or trading symbol.

For further insights into TSE:PNRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.