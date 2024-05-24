News & Insights

Pan African Resources Seeks Shareholder Approval on Capital Reduction

May 24, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Pan African Resources (GB:PAF) has released an update.

Pan African Resources PLC announced a General Meeting to discuss a proposed capital reduction, which aims to ensure the company’s capacity to pay future dividends and address issues with past dividend payments not in line with the Companies Act 2006. The meeting, set for June 10, 2024, will also cover share buybacks and related transactions. Shareholders are encouraged to review the information and vote on the resolution, which is crucial for the rectification of previous distributions and the company’s financial strategy moving forward.

