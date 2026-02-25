Pan African Resources (PAFRF) Price Target Increased by 87.41% to 2.27

The average one-year price target for Pan African Resources (OTCPK:PAFRF) has been revised to $2.27 / share. This is an increase of 87.41% from the prior estimate of $1.21 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.12 to a high of $2.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 657.18% from the latest reported closing price of $0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan African Resources. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAFRF is 0.18%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.11% to 135,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,658K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,702K shares , representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAFRF by 4.26% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,200K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,609K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAFRF by 4.33% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 15,311K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,510K shares , representing a decrease of 131.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAFRF by 51.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,253K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,147K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAFRF by 13.25% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 7,987K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,376K shares , representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAFRF by 1.39% over the last quarter.

