Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) Price Target Decreased by 7.32% to 25.84

The average one-year price target for Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) has been revised to 25.84 / share. This is an decrease of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 27.88 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.21% from the latest reported closing price of 14.26 / share.

Pan African Resources Maintains 6.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan African Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAF is 0.07%, a decrease of 38.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 92,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 18,307K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 14,705K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,082K shares, representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAF by 30.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,910K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 7,358K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,288K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAF by 10.71% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 5,213K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAF by 27.10% over the last quarter.

