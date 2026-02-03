Pan African Resources (JSE:PAN) Price Target Increased by 10.95% to 26.62

The average one-year price target for Pan African Resources (JSE:PAN) has been revised to R26,62 / share. This is an increase of 10.95% from the prior estimate of R23,99 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R11,72 to a high of R39,86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.07% from the latest reported closing price of R2 866,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan African Resources. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAN is 0.19%, an increase of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.50% to 242,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 61,878K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,878K shares , representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAN by 8.52% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 44,176K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,032K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAN by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,658K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,702K shares , representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAN by 4.26% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,200K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,609K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAN by 4.33% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 15,311K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,510K shares , representing a decrease of 131.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAN by 51.89% over the last quarter.

