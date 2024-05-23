Pampa Metals Reveals Major Copper-Gold Find

Pampa Metals (TSE:PM) has released an update.

Pampa Metals Corp. has announced significant copper-gold mineralization in its third drill hole at the Piuquenes project in Argentina, with a headline intersection of 801 meters at 0.40% copper and 0.51 g/t gold. The results suggest a robust and extensive multi-phase porphyry system that remains open at depth and to the northeast, heralding the project as a potentially transformative asset for the company.

