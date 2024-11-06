Pampa Metals Resumes Exploration in Argentina

Pampa Metals (TSE:PM) has released an update.

Pampa Metals has resumed drilling at its Piuquenes Cu-Au Porphyry Project in San Juan, Argentina, aiming to better define the potential of its first deposit at Piuquenes Central. The company is also exploring new targets, including the promising Piuquenes East, with plans for surface exploration and geophysics.

