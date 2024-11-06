News & Insights

Stocks

Pampa Metals Resumes Exploration in Argentina

November 06, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pampa Metals (TSE:PM) has released an update.

Pampa Metals has resumed drilling at its Piuquenes Cu-Au Porphyry Project in San Juan, Argentina, aiming to better define the potential of its first deposit at Piuquenes Central. The company is also exploring new targets, including the promising Piuquenes East, with plans for surface exploration and geophysics.

For further insights into TSE:PM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PMMCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.