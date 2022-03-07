Pampa Energia to boost natural gas production in Argentina by 60%

BUENOS AIRES, March 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's Pampa Energia SA PAM.BA plans to increase natural gas production in the country by 60% during the Southern Hemisphere's winter season to reach 11.4 million cubic meters, the company said on Monday.

To reach that capacity, Pampa Energia is working to bring online 20 new gas wells and a new treatment plant at the El Mangrullo field, located in the province of Neuquen.

Overall, the company will invest $800 million, part of a broader government program dubbed Gas.ar that seeks to incentivize domestic natural gas production.

The increased capacity is key for Argentina as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a significant spike in natural gas and oil prices, which affects the cost of imports.

Pampa Energia is the sixth-largest player in Argentina's oil and gas sector, with an 8% stake in the huge Vaca Muerta shale formation, which is home to the world's second-largest reserve of natural gas.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Eliana Raszewski Editing by Paul Simao)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

