Pampa Energía Strengthens Strategic Construction Partnerships

November 06, 2024 — 03:51 pm EST

Pampa Energia SA (PAM) has released an update.

Pampa Energía S.A. has approved a new framework for partnering with Sociedad Argentina de Construcción y Desarrollo Estratégico S.A. to support its construction and engineering projects for the upcoming year. The terms remain consistent with previous agreements, and the company’s Audit Committee has confirmed that the deals align with market standards. This move underlines Pampa Energía’s continued commitment to strategic partnerships for its future projects.

