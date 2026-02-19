Pampa Energia Stock at $80 as $13 Million Buy Creates New Portfolio Bet

Key Points

Seldon Capital acquired 142,151 shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $12.58 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

Pampa stake places outside the fund’s top five holdings as of the filing.

On February 17, 2026, Seldon Capital disclosed a new position in Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM), acquiring 142,151 shares in an estimated $12.58 million trade.

What happened

According to an SEC filing published February 17, 2026, Seldon Capital LP established a new position in Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM), acquiring 142,151 shares. The fund’s quarter-end stake in Pampa Energía was valued at $12.58 million, capturing both purchase activity and quarter-end price effects.

What else to know

This new position represents 4.36% of Seldon Capital’s reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VT: $30.06 million (10.4% of AUM) NYSE:CLS: $27.68 million (9.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:TLN: $26.56 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSE:SQM: $15.18 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTI: $14.68 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Pampa Energía were priced at $80.24, down 1.1% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 12.63 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.03 billion Net income (TTM) $373.47 million Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $80.24

Company snapshot

Pampa Energía produces and sells electricity, oil and gas, and petrochemical products; operates power plants, transmission networks, and a refinery.

The firm generates revenue primarily through electricity generation and transmission, oil and gas exploration and production, and petrochemical sales.

It serves customers in Argentina through its electricity generation, oil and gas, and petrochemicals segments.

Pampa Energía is a leading integrated energy company in Argentina, with a diversified portfolio spanning power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemicals. The company leverages its significant installed generation capacity and extensive transmission network to deliver reliable energy solutions to a broad customer base. Its multi-segment strategy and operational scale position it as a key player in the Argentine energy market.

What this transaction means for investors

Energy exposure in emerging markets is rarely a small, casual decision, and as such, allocating 4% of reportable assets to a single Argentine integrated utility and oil and gas operator signals conviction, not experimentation.



Pampa Energía sits at the center of Argentina’s power generation, transmission, upstream oil and gas, and petrochemical markets. According to its third-quarter 2025 earnings release, the company continued to generate revenue across electricity and hydrocarbon segments while maintaining significant installed generation capacity and transmission infrastructure. That diversification matters in a country where macro volatility can quickly shift the profit mix. Total sales were up 9% year over year to $591 million.



At $80 per share and flat over the past year, the stock has definitely lagged U.S. benchmarks. But this portfolio already holds global ETFs and diversified industrial and materials names. Adding Pampa meaningfully increases direct commodity and power exposure rather than broad market beta.



For long-term investors, the question is less about short-term Argentine headlines and more about asset quality and staying power. Integrated generation, upstream assets, and transmission networks are hard to replicate. If Argentina’s energy framework stabilizes, those assets could compound quietly. If volatility persists, the diversified business model offers multiple levers to defend cash flow.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celestica and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

