Pampa Energia SA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PAM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pampa Energia SA (Symbol: PAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.21, changing hands as low as $21.93 per share. Pampa Energia SA shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.35 per share, with $27.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.69.

