News & Insights

Stocks

Pampa Energía S.A. Announces Full Note Redemption Plan

December 05, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pampa Energia SA (PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pampa Energía S.A. plans to fully redeem its 7.500% notes due 2027, contingent on raising sufficient funds through a new notes offering by January 24, 2025. If the financial condition is met, the redemption will be completed at face value plus any accrued interest, effectively cancelling the existing notes. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial management to optimize its debt structure.

For further insights into PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.