Pampa Energia SA - ADR (PAM) Price Target Increased by 8.97% to 54.89

The average one-year price target for Pampa Energia SA - ADR (NYSE:PAM) has been revised to 54.89 / share. This is an increase of 8.97% from the prior estimate of 50.37 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 89.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.69% from the latest reported closing price of 42.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pampa Energia SA - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAM is 0.55%, a decrease of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.93% to 8,102K shares. The put/call ratio of PAM is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Advisory Services holds 1,507K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,405K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 639K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 4.00% over the last quarter.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. holds 575K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PointState Capital holds 489K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pampa Energia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest independent energy company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and oil and gas value chain. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires.

