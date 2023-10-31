Pampa Energia SA - ADR (PAM) Price Target Increased by 43.62% to 52.17

The average one-year price target for Pampa Energia SA - ADR (NYSE:PAM) has been revised to 52.17 / share. This is an increase of 43.62% from the prior estimate of 36.33 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.17 to a high of 74.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.55% from the latest reported closing price of 36.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pampa Energia SA - ADR. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 15.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAM is 0.48%, a decrease of 13.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.02% to 7,196K shares. The put/call ratio of PAM is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Advisory Services holds 1,507K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,125K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 639K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 489K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 472K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 30.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 24.82% over the last quarter.

Pampa Energia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest independent energy company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and oil and gas value chain. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.