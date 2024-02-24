Pampa Energía S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (PAM) Price Target Increased by 102.14% to 64.75

The average one-year price target for Pampa Energía S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:PAM) has been revised to 64.75 / share. This is an increase of 102.14% from the prior estimate of 32.03 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.10 to a high of 133.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.37% from the latest reported closing price of 44.54 / share.

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pampa Energía S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAM is 0.58%, an increase of 23.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 6,993K shares. The put/call ratio of PAM is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

VR Advisory Services holds 1,507K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,125K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 623K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 24.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 40.35% over the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 620K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 73.10% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 420K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAM by 50.72% over the last quarter.

Pampa Energia Background Information

Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest independent energy company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and oil and gas value chain. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires.

