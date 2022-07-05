Pampa Energia (PAM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pampa Energia SA (Symbol: PAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.36, changing hands as low as $19.33 per share. Pampa Energia SA shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAM's low point in its 52 week range is $15.01 per share, with $25.864 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.74.

