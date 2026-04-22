Pampa Energía Insider Sells 1.25 Million Shares but Still Holds 14 Million as EBITDA Hits $230 Million

Key Points

A director of Pampa Energía reported selling 1,250,000 directly held shares on April 20, 2026.

Only direct holdings were involved in this sale; no indirect entities or derivative securities were transacted.

The director reported holding 13,971,973 common shares post-transaction.

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Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin reported the sale of 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) common stock on April 20, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,250,000 Transaction value $4.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 13,971,973

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($3.43).

Key questions

How does this transaction fit within Mindlin's broader trading activity?

Since March 2026, Mindlin net sold 2,925,000 shares of common stock in two transactions.

Since March 2026, Mindlin net sold 2,925,000 shares of common stock in two transactions. Was the transaction executed at a discount or premium to recent market prices?

The reported sale price of around $3.43 per share reflects ARS/USD conversion and is not directly comparable to the ADR closing price of $81.93 on April 20, 2026; currency fluctuations and share class differences should be considered in valuation.

The reported sale price of around $3.43 per share reflects ARS/USD conversion and is not directly comparable to the ADR closing price of $81.93 on April 20, 2026; currency fluctuations and share class differences should be considered in valuation. Are there indications of a shift in trading cadence or available share capacity?

The size and frequency of recent sales are explained by Mindlin's declining holdings in this class, with no further direct common stock remaining, so future activity would likely involve conversion from other share classes.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2 billion Net income (TTM) $377 million 1-year price change 9.80%

1-year performance calculated using April 20, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Pampa Energía provides electricity generation, transmission, oil and gas exploration, and petrochemical products in Argentina, including thermal, hydroelectric, and wind power, as well as refined oil and gas products.

The firm operates an integrated business model generating revenue from power generation, energy transmission, oil and gas production, and petrochemical sales.

It serves industrial, commercial, and residential customers across Argentina, with a focus on utility-scale energy buyers and the domestic energy market.

Pampa Energía S.A. is a leading independent power producer in Argentina, leveraging a diversified asset base across electricity generation, transmission, and hydrocarbons. The company’s integrated operations and significant installed capacity position it to capture value across the energy supply chain. Strategic investments in both conventional and renewable energy support its competitive edge in the evolving Argentine energy market.

What this transaction means for investors

The insider sale is worth noting, especially given that it comes after another notable sale this month, but it shouldn’t distract from fundamentals. When a founder trims into strength while keeping a massive stake, it can easily read as liquidity management, and what matters more is the underlying performance.



Pampa’s fourth quarter showed real operating momentum, with revenue reaching $507 million, up 16% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA climbing 26% to $230 million. Net income came in at $161 million, up 52%, helped by stronger margins and operational leverage. Oil is doing the heavy lifting, with crude production up 355% year over year, driven by Rincón de Aranda. At the same time, net debt fell to $801 million, which points to improving balance sheet flexibility.



Also of note, reserves are expanding fast, with proven reserves up 28% and shale now making up 69% of the mix, extending reserve life to over 10 years. While large insider sales might raise questions, investors should stay focused on this execution.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.