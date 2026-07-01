Pampa Energia Founder Buys 288,000 Shares. Does That Make PAM a Stock to Buy?

Key Points

Founder and chairman Marcis Marcelo Mindlin acquired 287,916 shares for a $969,000 on June 26.

The activity was executed in the open market and does not involve indirect entities or derivative instruments.

Owning both New York-listed ADRs and Buenos Aires-listed common shares, Mindlin controls about 14% of the company's equity.

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The founder and chairman of Argentina’s largest integrated energy provider reported a recent stock purchase. What does this mean for other investors?

On June 26, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM), reported an open-market purchase of 287,916 shares at $3.37 per share, according to the SEC Form 4 filing. The filing reported the purchase of shares on the Argentine exchange, converted to U.S. dollars on the day’s exchange rate. U.S.-listed PAM ADRs each represent 25 of the shares Mindlin bought.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 287,916 Transaction value $969,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 23,057,667 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $77.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($3.37); post-transaction value based on June 26 market close (data not available).

Key questions

How does this purchase affect Mindlin's direct and indirect equity position in Pampa Energía S.A?

While the open-market purchase involved 287,916 shares, Mindlin's direct and reported holdings rose to more than 23 million shares.

While the open-market purchase involved 287,916 shares, Mindlin's direct and reported holdings rose to more than 23 million shares. Does this transaction signal a strategic change in ownership cadence or capacity?

The transaction size is much smaller than Mindlin's historical mean for sell transactions (~1.61 million shares) and occurs after prior, complete reductions in reported direct holdings; the activity is best interpreted in the context of share class management rather than a directional change in long-term insider exposure.

The transaction size is much smaller than Mindlin's historical mean for sell transactions (~1.61 million shares) and occurs after prior, complete reductions in reported direct holdings; the activity is best interpreted in the context of share class management rather than a directional change in long-term insider exposure. Were derivative securities or indirect entities involved in this transaction?

The reported activity was limited to non-derivative, open-market activity and does not include indirect holdings via trusts or entities, nor does it reflect any option exercise or derivative conversion.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.16 billion Net income (TTM) $438 million Dividend yield 0% 1-year price change 14.90%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 26th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers electricity generation, transmission, and distribution services, as well as oil and gas production and petrochemical products.

Operates a diversified business model across regulated electric utilities, upstream and downstream oil and gas, and petrochemicals, generating revenue primarily from energy sales and related services.

Serves industrial, commercial, and residential customers throughout Argentina, with a focus on both wholesale and retail energy markets.

Pampa Energía S.A. is a leading integrated energy company in Argentina, operating across electricity generation, distribution, oil and gas, and petrochemicals. The company leverages a diversified asset base and multiple revenue streams to maintain resilience in a regulated market environment. With significant scale and a broad customer base, Pampa Energía is positioned as a key player in Argentina's energy infrastructure and supply chain.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell a stock that have nothing to do with their outlook for the share price.

There is only one reason an insider buys shares: they believe the stock price will rise.

Pampa Energia founder and chairman Marcos Marcelo Mindloin is one of the most significant shareholders of the Argentine oil and gas producer, with nearly 14% of its shares. He owns both the Buenos Aires listed shares and the U.S.-listed ADRs (each ADR equals 25 Buenos Aires shares).

That the chairman is buying shares in the open market is a bullish sign. Studies show that insider buying is indicative of price gains about 60% of the time, whereas insider selling predicts price declines less than half the time. This purchase is of Buenos Aires-listed shares, indicating he is stepping in to support them when they were at a recent low.

An insider buy like Mindlin’s isn’t strong enough to be a buy signal on its own. Investors should take the time to evaluate Pampa’s business, too. But overall, this is a bullish signal for investors.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.