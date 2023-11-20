Pampa Energia Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PAM

In trading on Monday, shares of Pampa Energia SA (Symbol: PAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.99, changing hands as high as $46.47 per share. Pampa Energia SA shares are currently trading up about 18.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.87 per share, with $48.7899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.15.
