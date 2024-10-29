News & Insights

Stocks

Pambili Shifts Focus to Gold Mining in Zimbabwe

October 29, 2024 — 08:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pennine Petroleum (TSE:PNN) has released an update.

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation is divesting its legacy oil and gas assets, including the Chinook wells, to focus on gold mining in Zimbabwe. The sale of these assets to Chauvin Energy Inc. for C$150,000 will help Pambili reduce its obligations and direct resources towards becoming a significant gold producer.

For further insights into TSE:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.