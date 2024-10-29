Pambili Shifts Focus to Gold Mining in Zimbabwe

Pennine Petroleum (TSE:PNN) has released an update.

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation is divesting its legacy oil and gas assets, including the Chinook wells, to focus on gold mining in Zimbabwe. The sale of these assets to Chauvin Energy Inc. for C$150,000 will help Pambili reduce its obligations and direct resources towards becoming a significant gold producer.

