Pambili Petroleum Converts Debt to Shares

November 04, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Pennine Petroleum (TSE:PNN) has released an update.

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation is converting C$596,660 of debt into shares to improve its financial position and attract further investment for its gold projects in Zimbabwe. The company plans to issue 4,261,905 new shares, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, which will increase its total shares to 59,060,263.

