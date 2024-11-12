Pambili Petroleum Advances Drilling at Golden Valley

Pennine Petroleum (TSE:PNN) has released an update.

Pambili Natural Resources is advancing its underground drilling program at Zimbabwe’s Golden Valley Mine, aiming to swiftly identify a gold resource for production. Having completed two drill holes and progressing on a third, Pambili is exploring potential gold-bearing structures parallel to previously mined areas.

