P.A.M. Transportation reports Q3 EPS 11c vs. 28c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $182.6M vs. $201.5M last year. Joe Vitiritto, President of the Company, commented, “Our consolidated operating results for the third quarter of 2024 improved sequentially. The quarter started off slow because of extended, but planned, down time from some of our biggest customers and ended slower than expected as we saw impacts to our business and volumes prior to Hurricane Helene. Inflationary operating costs continue to materialize, but we are determined to minimize the impact to our business and focus on factors that we can control. We continue to see signs that the market is improving, and I am confident that we are moving closer to a more normal truckload market. In these times, I am thankful for our whole team, especially all of our professional driving associates as they continue to demonstrate resiliency even in the face of challenges brought about from this tough environment.”

