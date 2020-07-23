PAM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pampa Energia SA (Symbol: PAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.69, changing hands as high as $12.94 per share. Pampa Energia SA shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAM's low point in its 52 week range is $8.72 per share, with $35.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.26.

