Palvella Therapeutics Secures Patent for QTORIN™ Rapamycin, Strengthening Intellectual Property Strategy Through 2038

Palvella Therapeutics received a patent for QTORIN™ rapamycin, enhancing its exclusivity strategy in treating rare skin diseases.

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. announced the issuance of a new patent for its lead product, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel, which provides substantial protection for its topical composition and related methods. This patent, which is the sixth issued to the company, enhances the exclusivity of QTORIN™ rapamycin as part of Palvella's comprehensive strategy to safeguard its intellectual property, proprietary formulations, and regulatory advantages. The product targets rare genetic skin diseases, particularly microcystic lymphatic malformations, and has already received various FDA designations that could secure market exclusivity if approved. Additionally, Palvella has been awarded an FDA grant to support ongoing clinical trials for QTORIN™ rapamycin.

Potential Positives

Palvella has secured a new U.S. patent (No. 12,329,748) for QTORIN™ rapamycin, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio and reinforcing its exclusivity strategy.

The patent grants broad protection for the proprietary formulation and methods of use for QTORIN™ rapamycin, which could strengthen the company's competitive position in the dermatology market.

QTORIN™ rapamycin has been given Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track Designations by the FDA, indicating its potential significance in treating rare genetic skin diseases.

Palvella is eligible to receive up to $2.6 million from an FDA Orphan Products Grant to support the ongoing Phase 3 trial of QTORIN™ rapamycin, which could bolster its financial resources for development efforts.

Potential Negatives

The announcement relies heavily on future potential, which could raise skepticism among investors if clinical trials do not produce favorable results.

Palvella's product candidate, QTORIN™ rapamycin, has not yet received FDA approval, leaving its commercial viability uncertain.

There are significant risks associated with achieving clinical development and obtaining regulatory approval, as outlined in the press release, which may concern stakeholders.

FAQ

What is QTORIN™ rapamycin?

QTORIN™ rapamycin is Palvella Therapeutics' lead product candidate, a 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel aimed at treating rare genetic skin diseases.

What recent patent was granted to Palvella Therapeutics?

The USPTO issued patent No. 12,329,748, providing broad protection for QTORIN™ rapamycin’s composition and methods of use.

What is the significance of the new patent?

This patent solidifies Palvella's exclusivity strategy and enhances the long-term value of QTORIN™ rapamycin for patients and investors.

What designations has QTORIN™ rapamycin received from the FDA?

QTORIN™ rapamycin has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track Designations for treating microcystic lymphatic malformations.

How is Palvella supporting the development of QTORIN™ rapamycin?

Palvella has been awarded an FDA Orphan Products Grant, potentially providing up to $2.6 million to support the SELVA Phase 3 trial.

$PVLA Insider Trading Activity

$PVLA insiders have traded $PVLA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M JENKINS has made 3 purchases buying 8,990 shares for an estimated $152,517 and 0 sales.

$PVLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVLA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

New intellectual property builds on Palvella’s multi-layered exclusivity strategy









Patent term expected through at least 2038







WAYNE, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA)



Palvella Therapeutics, Inc



. (Palvella), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent No. 12,329,748 for claims related to the Company's lead product candidate QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin). The patent provides broad protection for the proprietary anhydrous topical composition and methods of use for QTORIN™ rapamycin.





“Our sixth issued U.S. patent marks another meaningful milestone in solidifying the exclusivity position of QTORIN™ rapamycin,” said Wes Kaupinen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palvella. “We’re executing a multi-layered strategy to protect and maximize the long-term value of QTORIN™ rapamycin—anchored by strong intellectual property, proprietary formulation and manufacturing trade secrets, and regulatory exclusivities.”





The newly granted U.S. patent encompasses a wide range of composition and method-of-use claims for QTORIN™ rapamycin and other mTOR inhibitors—including temsirolimus and everolimus—formulated in anhydrous compositions. It also covers treatment of a broad spectrum of dermatologic conditions, with emphasis on rare and difficult-to-treat diseases such as microcystic lymphatic malformations and venous malformations.





QTORIN™ rapamycin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track Designations by the FDA for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations. If approved, QTORIN™ rapamycin is expected to qualify for seven years of orphan drug market exclusivity in the U.S. Palvella has also been named an awardee of an FDA Orphan Products Grant from the FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development and is eligible to receive up to $2.6 million over the life of the grant to support the ongoing SELVA Phase 3 trial of QTORIN™ rapamycin.







About Palvella Therapeutics







Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations and the Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trial in cutaneous venous malformations. For more information, please visit



www.palvellatx.com



or follow Palvella on



LinkedIn



or



X



(formerly known as Twitter).





QTORIN™ rapamycin is for investigational use only and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act)). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Palvella, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the management of Palvella. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from ongoing clinical trials, Palvella’s clinical development plans and related anticipated development milestones, Palvella’s cash and financial resources and expected cash runway, and the potential of, and expectations regarding, Palvella’s programs, including QTORIN™ rapamycin, and its research-stage opportunities, including its expected therapeutic potential and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, Palvella’s product candidates, including QTORIN™ rapamycin; the outcome of early clinical trials for Palvella’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements; the fact that data and results from clinical studies may not necessarily be indicative of future results; Palvella’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; the ability to identify and pivot to other programs, product candidates, or indications that may be more profitable or successful than Palvella’s current product candidates; the substantial competition Palvella faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; the negative impacts of global events on operations, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and ongoing and planned preclinical studies; the ability to attract, hire, and retain skilled executive officers and employees; the ability of Palvella to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings made by Palvella with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Palvella may face. Except as required by applicable law, Palvella does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.











Contact Information









Investors







Wesley H. Kaupinen





Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics







wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com









Media







Marcy Nanus





Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors LLC







mnanus@trilonadvisors.com













