Palvella Therapeutics Secures FDA Orphan Products Grant to Support Phase 3 SELVA Trial of QTORIN™ for Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations

Palvella Therapeutics receives FDA grant funding for Phase 3 SELVA trial of QTORIN™ rapamycin for treating microcystic lymphatic malformations.

Palvella Therapeutics has announced that it received funds from an FDA Orphan Products Grant to support its Phase 3 SELVA trial of QTORIN™ rapamycin, a gel treatment for microcystic lymphatic malformations, a rare genetic disease with no existing FDA-approved therapies. Selected as one of only seven trials funded out of 51 applications, this study is set to involve around 40 participants aged three and older at leading vascular anomaly centers across the U.S., with top-line data expected by the first quarter of 2026. CEO Wes Kaupinen expressed gratitude for the non-dilutive funding, highlighting the potential of QTORIN™ rapamycin to establish a new standard of care for this debilitating condition affecting over 30,000 patients in the U.S.

Potential Positives

Palvella Therapeutics received a prestigious FDA Orphan Products Grant, highlighting the scientific merit of their Phase 3 SELVA trial amidst strong competition, as it was one of only seven selected from 51 applications.

The grant will provide up to $2.6 million in non-dilutive funding, supporting crucial clinical trial activities without affecting shareholder equity.

QTORIN™ rapamycin has the potential to become the first FDA-approved therapy for microcystic lymphatic malformations, addressing a significant unmet medical need for over 30,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S.

The SELVA trial is on track to report top-line data in the first quarter of 2026, providing a clear timeline for forthcoming developments and potential future revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

The SELVA trial must meet regulatory requirements and demonstrate efficacy to secure full FDA approval for QTORIN™ rapamycin, adding pressure on the company to deliver positive results.

Palvella Therapeutics faces substantial competition in the biopharmaceutical market, which may hinder its ability to successfully commercialize QTORIN™ rapamycin even if approved.

The forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties regarding the company's ability to secure additional funding and advance its product candidates through clinical development.

FAQ

What are FDA Orphan Products Grants?

FDA Orphan Products Grants provide non-dilutive funding to support the development of therapies for rare diseases.

How much funding did Palvella receive from the FDA?

Palvella anticipates receiving up to $2.6 million in non-dilutive funding over the grant period.

What is the SELVA trial about?

The SELVA trial is a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating QTORIN™ rapamycin for treating microcystic lymphatic malformations.

When are top-line results from the SELVA trial expected?

Top-line data from the SELVA trial is expected to be reported in the first quarter of 2026.

What is QTORIN™ rapamycin?

QTORIN™ rapamycin is an investigational gel being explored for its potential to treat microcystic lymphatic malformations.

WAYNE, Pa., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Palvella Therapeutics, Inc





. (Nasdaq: PVLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for serious, rare genetic skin diseases with no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments, today announced it has received the initial proceeds from a previously announced grant from the FDA Office of Orphan Products Development. The grant supports the Company’s ongoing Phase 3 SELVA trial of QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin) for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations (microcystic LMs).





Out of 51 applications received by the FDA Orphan Products Grants Program in fiscal year 2024, Palvella’s Phase 3 SELVA trial was one of only seven new clinical trials selected for funding—and the only Phase 3 trial awarded. The SELVA trial is a 24-week, Phase 3, single-arm, baseline-controlled clinical trial of QTORIN™ rapamycin administered once daily for the treatment of microcystic LMs. Approximately 40 subjects age three or older are being enrolled at leading vascular anomaly centers across the U.S. The SELVA trial remains on track to report top-line results in the first quarter of 2026.





“We are honored to receive this prestigious FDA grant and the initial non-dilutive funding,” said Wes Kaupinen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palvella. “There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for microcystic lymphatic malformations, a rare and chronically debilitating genetic disease. QTORIN™ rapamycin has the potential to become the first approved therapy—and a transformative new standard of care—for individuals living with this disease.”





The FDA Orphan Products Grants Program provides non-dilutive funding to advance the development of promising therapies for rare diseases. Grant applications are individually reviewed and scored for scientific and technical merit by an independent ad hoc panel of rare disease and regulatory experts and may involve consultation with the relevant FDA review division to help determine whether the proposed study will provide acceptable data that could contribute to product approval. Since inception, the program has supported clinical research leading to the approval of more than 85 products.







About Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations







Microcystic LMs are a rare, chronically debilitating genetic disease caused by dysregulation of the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)/mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway. The disease is characterized by malformed lymphatic vessels that protrude through the skin and persistently leak lymph fluid (lymphorrhea) and bleed, often leading to recurrent serious infections and cellulitis that can cause hospitalization. The natural history of microcystic LMs is persistent and progressive without spontaneous resolution, with symptoms generally worsening during life, including increases in the number and size of malformed vessels that lead to complications and lifetime morbidity. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for the estimated more than 30,000 diagnosed patients with microcystic LMs in the United States.







About Palvella Therapeutics







Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORI™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations and the Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trial in cutaneous venous malformations. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).





QTORIN™ rapamycin is for investigational use only and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act)). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Palvella, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the management of Palvella. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from ongoing clinical trials, Palvella’s clinical development plans and related anticipated development milestones, Palvella’s cash and financial resources and expected cash runway, and the potential of, and expectations regarding, Palvella’s programs, including QTORIN™ rapamycin, and its research-stage opportunities, including its expected therapeutic potential and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, Palvella’s product candidates, including QTORIN™ rapamycin; the outcome of early clinical trials for Palvella’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements; the fact that data and results from clinical studies may not necessarily be indicative of future results; Palvella’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; the ability to identify and pivot to other programs, product candidates, or indications that may be more profitable or successful than Palvella’s current product candidates; the substantial competition Palvella faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; the negative impacts of global events on operations, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and ongoing and planned preclinical studies; the ability to attract, hire, and retain skilled executive officers and employees; the ability of Palvella to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings made by Palvella with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Palvella may face. Except as required by applicable law, Palvella does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.







Contact Information









Investors







Wesley H. Kaupinen





Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics





wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com







Media







Marcy Nanus





Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors LLC





mnanus@trilonadvisors.com



