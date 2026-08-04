Palvella Therapeutics Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) said it remains on track to complete its new drug application submission for QTORIN rapamycin in microcystic lymphatic malformations, or mLM, during the second half of 2026, with potential FDA approval targeted for the first half of 2027.

The company has submitted the first module of its NDA after the FDA granted rolling review, which allows the agency to review completed sections before the full application is filed. Palvella is seeking approval through the 505(b)(2) pathway and said its application will include data from its Phase III SELVA study, Phase II study and real-world clinical evidence.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Wes Kaupinen said QTORIN rapamycin has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations, as well as an FDA Orphan Product Grant, for the mLM program. The company intends to pursue a broad label that includes pediatric patients.

SELVA data and launch preparation

Palvella highlighted previously reported Phase III SELVA results in mLM, a rare vascular malformation that the company said has no FDA-approved treatments. Kaupinen said the study met its primary endpoint, key secondary endpoint and four prespecified secondary endpoints, with 95% of patients demonstrating improvement on the primary endpoint at week 24.

Chief Scientific Officer Jeff Martini discussed a subgroup analysis of 13 children ages 6 to 11 presented at the ISPOR World Congress. At week 24, the mean improvement on the mLM Investigator Global Assessment was 2.46 points, and all children were assessed as either much improved or very much improved, according to Martini.

SELVA included an eight-week untreated run-in period. During that period, disease severity was essentially unchanged, with a mean mLM-MCSS change of negative 0.1 points. After 24 weeks of treatment, the blinded mean mLM-MCSS improved by 3.4 points, representing 48% of the maximum potential improvement from baseline, Martini said.

Palvella is building its commercial infrastructure ahead of a potential launch. The company has recruited leaders across commercial and medical affairs and increased its expected launch sales force to about 40 representatives, at the upper end of its prior guidance. It has already engaged more than 200 of its initial 400 targeted clinics, Kaupinen said.

The company is also internalizing core patient-support services, including functions related to access, reimbursement and treatment initiation. In response to analyst questions, Kaupinen said Palvella’s payer research did not suggest insurers would require patients to try unapproved therapies before accessing QTORIN rapamycin, if it is approved. He said prior authorization requirements are possible in rare diseases.

Pipeline expansion plans

Beyond mLM, Palvella is advancing QTORIN rapamycin for cutaneous venous malformations, or cVM, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Both programs have Fast Track Designation from the FDA.

For cVM, the company plans to meet with the FDA in coming months for an end-of-Phase-II meeting to review Phase II TOIVA results and finalize a pivotal-study design. Palvella expects to initiate its Phase III cVM trial in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continues to target potential approval in 2029.

TOIVA showed that 73% of patients improved on the cVM Investigator Global Assessment, exceeding the company’s predefined success threshold, according to Martini. The FDA did not grant Palvella’s initial Breakthrough Therapy Designation request, which had included 12-week data. The company plans to discuss its complete 24-week efficacy data and qualitative patient-report findings with the agency, and believes those materials could support a later resubmission for the designation after Phase III initiation.

The angiokeratoma Phase II LOTU study began dosing patients in April and is designed to enroll up to 15 patients. Palvella expects to report data in the second half of 2027. The company said it anticipates the program could follow a supplemental NDA pathway after an initial QTORIN rapamycin approval.

Palvella also expects to start a Phase II study of QTORIN pitavastatin in disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis, or DSAP, during the fourth quarter of 2026. Kaupinen said the planned study is expected to enroll about 15 patients. The company said it would provide additional guidance on the DSAP data-readout timeline closer to trial initiation.

Kaupinen said Palvella expects to announce a fourth QTORIN rapamycin indication later in 2026. The company estimates that QTORIN rapamycin could potentially address more than 300,000 U.S. patients across multiple mTOR-driven indications under its current development plans, compared with more than 30,000 estimated diagnosed mLM patients.

Cash position and spending outlook

Chief Financial Officer Matt Korenberg said Palvella ended the second quarter with approximately $251 million in cash. The balance sheet was bolstered by a $230 million financing completed in February, exceeding the company’s original $150 million fundraising objective.

Palvella said the cash balance is expected to support operations through a potential FDA approval and standalone commercial launch of QTORIN rapamycin, if approved, while also funding the company’s pipeline programs.

As it expands spending on commercial launch readiness, medical affairs, marketing and disease-awareness initiatives, the company now expects 2026 cash expenses of approximately $85 million to $95 million. Korenberg said the increased spending reflects a larger planned field force, earlier hiring of medical science liaisons and greater pipeline investment.

Regarding pricing, Kaupinen reiterated Palvella’s prior guidance for a potential annual QTORIN rapamycin price of $100,000 to $200,000 per patient in mLM. He said company payer research indicated support for coverage within that range, though Palvella plans to disclose a launch price closer to a potential approval date.

About Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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